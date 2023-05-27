Vaughn went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored Friday against the Tigers.

Vaughn played a significant role in the White Sox's 12-run outburst Friday, highlighted by a two-run homer. He hasn't had a power breakout -- that was his sixth home run of the season -- but he's quietly had strong counting stat production as Friday's effort marked his fourth multi-RBI performance in his last 18 games. That should continue despite the fact that Vaughn is hitting only .237, as he's hitting regularly in the heart of the team's order -- most recently fifth.