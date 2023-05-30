Vaughn went 2-for-3 with a solo home run Monday against the Angels.
Vaughn took Griffin Canning deep in the fourth inning to tally his seventh homer of the season and second in his last four games. While his power production had been lagging, Vaughn has had a productive second half of May as he's recorded at least one hit in 10 of his last 13 starts while hitting .271 with seven RBI and eight runs scored in that span. Overall, he now has a .180 ISO, the highest mark of his three-year career.
