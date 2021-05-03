Vaughn went 2-for-4 in Sunday's 5-0 loss to Cleveland.
Vaughn, who had half of the White Sox's hits, returned to the lineup after getting a breather Saturday and continued a resurgence at the plate that began a couple of weeks ago. Sunday's two-hit effort was his third multi-hit game among the last six, and the rookie is batting .379 (11-for-29) over the last nine contests. He has been sharing left field with others, but the rookie could find his name in the starting lineup with more regularity following an injury to Luis Robert (hip). Robert's expected to hit the injured list, which means Leury Garcia and Billy Hamilton may be needed for center field.
