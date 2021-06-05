Vaughn was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list and is starting Saturday's game against the Tigers.
Vaughn had been on the COVID-19 IL since Thursday as a precautionary measure, but he was able to take batting practice Friday. He'll start in left field and bat sixth Saturday.
