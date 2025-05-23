The White Sox optioned Vaughn to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

Vaughn is the odd man out after the White Sox activated both Andrew Benintendi (calf) and Mike Tauchman (hamstring) from the 10-day IL on Friday. Vaughn has been an MLB regular with the White Sox since 2021, but he's gotten off to a horrible start in 2025, slashing .189/.218/.314 with five home runs, 19 RBI, nine runs scored, zero stolen bases and a 7:43 BB:K across 193 plate appearances. Vaughn will try to find his swing at Triple-A.