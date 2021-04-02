Vaughn will make his major-league debut Friday against the Angels, batting fifth and playing left field, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Vaughn didn't do anything but sit back and watch on Opening Day, as the White Sox started Leury Garcia in left field and Zack Collins as the designated hitter. It's possible that he's stuck on the short side of a platoon in left to begin the year, as he'll start against the left-handed Andrew Heaney after the switch-hitting Garcia started against the right-handed Bundy, though it will take a few more games to determine whether or not that's the case.