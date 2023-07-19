Vaughn is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.
After producing an. 811 OPS in June, Vaughn hasn't kept that momentum going into the current month. He's now slashing just .188/.204/.208 with a 30.6 percent strikeout rate in 12 games so far in July, and he has yet to draw a walk in 49 plate appearances on the month. Vaughn doesn't appear in any real danger of losing hold of an everyday role, but he'll cede his spot in the lineup to Gavin Sheets on Wednesday.
