Vaughn is not in Tuesday's lineup against Cleveland.
Manager Tony La Russa will go with Nick Williams in left field with a righty (Shane Bieber) on the hill, as has been his wont. Considering that Williams has a 99 career wRC+ against righties and Vaughn is one of the game's top hitting prospects, this curious usage pattern has understandably drawn the ire of those who invested in the rookie in fantasy. For now, we should expect the 76-year-old skipper to stick to his guns.
