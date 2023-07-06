Vaughn is not in the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader versus the Blue Jays.
It will be Gavin Sheets at first base against right-hander Jose Berrios. Vaughn will surely be in there for the nightcap versus Yusei Kikuchi.
