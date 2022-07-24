Vaughn is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Guardians.
Vaughn will get a breather after he went 3-for-13 with a double, an RBI and two runs over the first three games of the series. Eloy Jimenez will start at designated hitter while AJ Pollock enters the lineup in left field and bats third versus Cleveland.
More News
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Homers, drives in three in win•
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Goes deep against Twins•
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Not in Monday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Scores twice in return•
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Returns to lineup•
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Sitting again Friday•