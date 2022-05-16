Vaughn went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Sunday against the Yankees.
Vaughn was activated from the injured list Friday after recovering from a hand injury. He was in the lineup both Saturday and Sunday but collected only one hit across eight at-bats with three strikeouts. That's hardly a reason for concern, however as Vaughn has maintained a .262/.338/.508 line with a .373 wOBA across 68 plate appearances this season. He should be line for regular playing time with Eloy Jimenez (hamstring) sidelined.
