Vaughn went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Marlins.

Vaughn was responsible for the White Sox's only run of the game, when he took Edward Cabrera deep to left field for a solo homer in the first inning. Vaughn has registered solo home runs in back-to-back games and has gone 10-for-37 with three runs scored, two home runs and four RBI since the beginning of May.