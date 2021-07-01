Vaughn went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and an additional run and RBI in Wednesday's 13-3 win over the Twins.
Vaughn's home run -- one of six on the day for the White Sox -- put Chicago up 3-1 in the second inning. He would add a sacrifice fly to his ledger in the fifth inning, allowing him to establish a new single-game career high in RBI. The rookie had driven in only two runs over his previous 18 games combined.
