Vaughn went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and an additional run and RBI in Wednesday's 13-3 win over the Twins.

Vaughn's home run -- one of six on the day for the White Sox -- put Chicago up 3-1 in the second inning. He would add a sacrifice fly to his ledger in the fifth inning, allowing him to establish a new single-game career high in RBI. The rookie had driven in only two runs over his previous 18 games combined.