Vaughn went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI on Sunday against the Astros.

Vaughn started his production with an RBI single in the sixth inning to put the White Sox up by two runs. He added a double -- his second of the season -- three frames later but was stranded at third base. Vaughn has had a productive start to the season, collecting three hits across 11 at-bats with three RBI and a run scored.