Vaughn will start Monday and Tuesday against left-handers, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Vaughn, who was held out of Sunday's series finale against the Angels, has started two of the first four games. One game facing a left-hander and one a right-hander. He may eventually settle into a primary role at DH, but the White Sox have rolled with the uber-hot Yermin Mercedes as designated hitter the last three games.

