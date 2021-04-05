Vaughn will start Monday and Tuesday against left-handers, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Vaughn, who was held out of Sunday's series finale against the Angels, has started two of the first four games. One game facing a left-hander and one a right-hander. He may eventually settle into a primary role at DH, but the White Sox have rolled with the uber-hot Yermin Mercedes as designated hitter the last three games.
More News
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Left out of lineup•
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Set for MLB debut•
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Not starting Opening Day•
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Officially makes Opening Day roster•
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Makes second outfield start•
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Handles outfield challenge•