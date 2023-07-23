Vaughn (foot) is showing improvement and remains hopeful to return to the lineup Tuesday against the Cubs, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. "He tried to hit a little bit but he's still sore. We'll wait and see how he is [Monday], and make a decision," manager Pedro Grifol said.

Though the White Sox are maintaining optimism that Vaughn will be ready to go for the series opener versus the North Siders, the team seemingly hasn't ruled out the possibility that the first baseman will require a stint on the 10-day injured list due to the bone bruise in his left foot. As Grifol suggests, the White Sox will presumably reassess how Vaughn is feeling Monday before determining whether he'll be fit to play Tuesday or need to be deactivated. Yasmani Grandal will fill in for Vaughn at first base Sunday.