Vaughn will sit Thursday against the Royals.
The White Sox elected to include Vaughn on the Opening Day roster rather than manipulate his service time, but that evidently didn't mean they saw him as an everyday player. Yermin Mercedes' hot start has meant Vaughn hasn't made a single start as the designated hitter, and he's started just four of eight games in left field. Nick Williams will start in his place Thursday.
