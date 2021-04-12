Vaughn will sit Monday against Cleveland.
While the White Sox made the commendable decision to include Vaughn on their Opening Day roster instead of manipulating his service time, there's still been no indication that they intend to use him all that often. He's yet to start a single game as a designated hitter, thanks in large part due to Yermin Mercedes' early-season tear. He's started five times in 10 games in left field, though he's made just a single start against a righty. He remains stuck on the short side of a platoon Monday, with Nick Williams getting the nod in his absence.
More News
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Stuck on bench again•
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Enters game in sixth inning•
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Not starting Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Notches first big-league hit•
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Starting Monday, Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Left out of lineup•