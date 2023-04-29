Vaughn went 2-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Rays.

He got the White Sox on the board by taking Zach Eflin deep in the first inning. It's only the second homer of the year for Vaughn, but they're both come in the last nine games. On the season, the 25-year-old is slashing .245/.345/.398 with 10 runs and 17 RBI through 26 contests.