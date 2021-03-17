The White Sox have engaged Vaughn in discussions on a contract extension this spring, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Through 13 games in Cactus League play, Vaughn has impressed in his bid for an Opening Day roster spot, slashing .273/.385/.394 while striking out eight times in 33 at-bats. Though Vaughn has yet to make his MLB debut, the White Sox have already identified the 22-year-old first baseman as a core player. Rather than having to manipulate Vaughn's service time by keeping him in the minors to begin the season, the White Sox are hoping he's receptive to an extension that would grant him more financial security early in his career, albeit at a club-friendly price that would push back his free agency. Chicago was able avoid service-time games last year with another top prospect in Luis Robert -- who signed a six-year, $50 million deal with two club options prior to Opening Day -- but a similar deal for Vaughn isn't yet believed to be imminent. Expect negotiations with Vaughn to continue over the next two weeks, but if a deal can't be reached, he may end up waiting until the second half of April to debut with the White Sox.