Vaughn went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and two runs scored Wednesday against the Twins.

Vaughn smacked the game-tying homer in the eighth inning to record his eighth long ball of the season. It was his first home run since June 20 -- a span of 13 starts -- and he hit just .182 with five RBI and five runs scored in that span. Despite the slow stretch, Vaughn still has a .298/.346/.455 line across 266 plate appearances for the season.