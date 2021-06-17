Vaughn went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored in Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Rays.

It was Vaughn's second three-hit showing of 2021, and his first multi-hit game since May 27. Injuries in the White Sox's lineup, specifically to Eloy Jimenez (pectoral), have thrust Vaughn into a more substantial role than expected in 2021 and he's struggled with a .231 average, but performances like Wednesday's can be invaluable to the 23-year-old's confidence going forward.