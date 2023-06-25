Vaughn went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Red Sox.
Vaughn extended his hitting streak to five games when he tallied his 12th home run of the campaign in the sixth inning. After struggling to tap into power for the first couple of months of the season, Vaughn now has four homers in his last 13 starts. While that pace certainly won't keep up, he has a career-best .445 slugging percentage and .203 ISO across 318 plate appearances.
