Vaughn went 3-for-5 with a two-RBI single, an RBI groundout and a run scored during Sunday's 12-5 loss to Arizona.

Vaughn participated in four of the White Sox's five runs, most of which came during the ninth inning when Vaughn plated Tommy Pham and Martin Maldonado with a single before coming around to score himself. On the year, Vaughn is slashing .234/.289/.391, each of which would be career-lows. However, he's been hot during June, batting .364 with five homers, 12 RBI and 12 runs.