Vaughn went 3-for-5 with a pair of runs scored in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Astros.

Vaughn's been dialed in at the plate during a seven-game hitting streak, going 15-for-33 (.455) in that span. He and Luis Robert led the charge on offense in Saturday's big win. Vaughn has enjoyed a breakout 2022, slashing .322/.373/.483 with six home runs, 29 RBI, 20 runs scored and 10 doubles across 193 plate appearances. Whether in right field, at first base or as the designated hitter, the 24-year-old has secured a near-everyday role in the No. 2 spot in the lineup in June.