White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Will join big-league camp
Vaughn was invited to the White Sox's big-league camp, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Vaughn finished his first season with High-A Winston-Salem with a .252/.349/.411 slash line to go along with three home runs and 21 RBI. The White Sox first-round pick (third overall) in the 2019 draft has shown great plate discipline in addition to having a powerful bat, the first baseman recorded a 30:35 BB:K in 229 plate appearances for Low-A Kannapolis and High-A Winston-Salem. The highly-rated prospect likely needs some more minor-league experience before he's ready to push for a big-league roster spot.
