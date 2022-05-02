Vaughn (hand) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Angels.

Vaughn is apparently still dealing with some bruising and/or soreness in his right hand after being struck by a pitch in the right hand in Friday's 5-1 loss to Los Angeles, so he'll remain on the bench for a third straight game in Monday's series finale. White Sox manager Tony La Russa noted Sunday that Vaughn has been able to swing the bat since suffering the injury, so the 24-year-old could be available Monday in a pinch-hitting capacity.