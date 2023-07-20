X-rays taken Thursday on Vaughn's left foot turned up negative for any structural damage, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Vaughn missed the final two games of Chicago's three-game set against the Mets after fouling a ball off his left foot Tuesday, but he only has a bruise and is considered day-to-day. The 25-year-old first baseman could be ready to return to action in Friday's series opener at Minnesota.
