White Sox's Anthony Kay: Fans seven vs. LAD

Kay (6-1) earned the win Friday against the Dodgers after allowing two runs on four hits and a walk across five innings. He struck out a season-high seven.

Kay had given up six runs on seven hits (including two homers) in his previous start at Philadelphia, but he bounced back admirably against one of the best offenses in all of baseball. That outing against the Phillies was an outlier, though, as Kay has given up two earned runs or fewer in all but one of his last eight starts (41.1 innings), posting a 3.27 ERA and 1.26 WHIP over that stretch. Kay is slated to make his next start on the road against the Yankees.