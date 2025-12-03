The White Sox signed Kay to a two-year, $12 million contract Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Kay is returning to the majors after a two-year stint with the Yokohama Bay Stars of Nippon Professional Baseball, where he held a 2.53 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 249:94 K:BB over 291.2 innings. The left-hander set a new franchise record with a 1.74 ERA in 2025 and also led NPB with a 57.8 percent groundball rate. Kay posted a 5.59 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 88:47 K:BB across 85.1 frames at the big-league level from 2019-2023. He'll slide into Chicago's rotation in 2026.