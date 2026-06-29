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White Sox's Anthony Kay: Knocked around in loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Kay (6-3) took the loss Sunday against the Royals, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits while striking out two and walking one over 3.2 innings.

Kay threw 44 of his 73 pitches for strikes and was unable to slow Kansas City's offense, allowing at least one run in every inning he pitched. The outing continued what has been an up-and-down season for the left-hander, who has alternated strong performances with difficult ones. After striking out eight over six scoreless innings in his previous start, Kay followed it up with Sunday's rough outing. He'll carry a 4.50 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 65:31 K:BB across 80 innings into a rematch against Cleveland, this time on the road.

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