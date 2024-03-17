Shewmake was diagnosed with a lateral left ankle sprain Sunday and is expected to be sidelined 2-to-4 weeks, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The 26-year-old suffered the injury during Saturday's Cactus League contest and will now be unavailable for the rest of camp. Shewmake was in good position to make the White Sox's Opening Day roster as a reserve infielder, but now he's likely to begin the campaign on the injured list.