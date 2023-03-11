Ramos went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Friday against the Cubs in Cactus League action.
Ramos has racked up 17 at-bats in the Cactus League this spring and has collected seven hits in that span while striking out just twice. Friday's homer came off Ryan Borucki and marked Ramos' first extra-base hit of the exhibition season. He won't challenge for a spot on the Opening Day roster, but he should start the season with Double-A Birmingham and could earn an audition in the majors by the close of the campaign.