Ramos (groin) began a rehab assignment at Single-A Kannapolis on Tuesday and went 1-for-5 with two runs while playing nine innings at third base.

The appearance with the Single-A club marked the season debut for Ramos, who has resided on Double-A Birmingham's 7-day injured list since early April due to a groin issue. Ramos will likely play a handful of games with Augusta before reporting to Birmingham, where he finished the 2022 campaign. Between stops at Birmingham and High-A Winston-Salem last season, the 21-year-old slashed .266/.338/.455 with 22 home runs across 518 plate appearances.