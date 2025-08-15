White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Activated from 10-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox activated Meidroth (thumb) from the 10-day injured list Friday.
Meidroth missed the minimum amount of time on the injured list with his bruised thumb. In a corresponding move, the White Sox designated Jacob Amaya for assignment. Meidroth is slashing .252/.330/.319 with three home runs, 15 RBI, 36 runs scored, 11 stolen bases and a 33:47 BB:K across 349 plate appearances as a rookie this season.
