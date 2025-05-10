Meidroth (shoulder) is leading off and playing shortstop Saturday against the Marlins, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.
Meidroth was a late scratch for Friday's matchup due to right shoulder soreness. However, he'll immediately return to take over his customary role as the White Sox's leadoff hitter.
