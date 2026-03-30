White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Day off Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Meidroth is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins.
With Meidroth getting the day off from the starting nine, Miguel Vargas will bat leadoff and play first base. Lenyn Sosa is getting the start at second base and batting fifth, while cleanup hitter Colson Montgomery kicks over to third base. Luisangel Acuna is batting ninth and playing shortstop. Through three games to begin the season, Meidroth is 3-for-10 at the plate with one double, one home run, one RBI, two runs scored and a 3:3 BB:K.
More News
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Homers on Opening Day•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Reaching base regularly•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Pops fifth homer•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: On base four times•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Racks up four hits in win•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Back in action Wednesday•