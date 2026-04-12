White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Elevated strikeout rate
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Meidroth went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Saturday against the Royals.
Meidroth began the season relatively well, hitting .270 with three doubles and five runs across 10 games. However, he's gone just 1-for-16 in his last four starts, striking out seven times in that span. Meidroth has an elevated 25.4 percent strikeout rate through 59 plate appearances this season and is hitting only .208.
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