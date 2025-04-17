Meidroth will start at second base and bat leadoff in Thursday's game against the Athletics.
It's the first time Meidroth has batted higher than fifth since he was promoted last week, but it felt like only a matter of time before the White Sox put the 23-year-old and his on-base skills in the leadoff spot. Meidroth is 4-for-14 with a 22.2 percent walk rate in his first five major-league contests.
