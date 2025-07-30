White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Exits after HBP
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Meidroth was removed from Wednesday's game against the Phillies after getting hit on his right thumb by a pitch.
Meidroth ran for himself after taking a 90-mph sinker off his thumb in the fifth but was replaced on defense the following inning. X-rays on his thumb came back negative following his removal, and the White Sox are considering the young infielder day-to-day for now.
