Meidroth was removed from Wednesday's game against the Phillies after getting hit on his right thumb by a pitch.

Meidroth ran for himself after taking a 90-mph sinker off his thumb in the fifth but was replaced on defense the following inning. X-rays on his thumb came back negative following his removal, and the White Sox are considering the young infielder day-to-day for now.

