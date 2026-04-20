Meidroth went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and a double Sunday against the Athletics.

Meidroth had a concerning start to the season due to an elevated strikeout rate, though his performance has improved of late. He extended his hitting streak to five games Sunday, highlighted by a leadoff single in the first inning and a two-out double one frame later. In that five-game span, Meidroth has gone 8-for-20 with six runs scored and a stolen base.