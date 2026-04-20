White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Five-game hitting streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Meidroth went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and a double Sunday against the Athletics.
Meidroth had a concerning start to the season due to an elevated strikeout rate, though his performance has improved of late. He extended his hitting streak to five games Sunday, highlighted by a leadoff single in the first inning and a two-out double one frame later. In that five-game span, Meidroth has gone 8-for-20 with six runs scored and a stolen base.
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