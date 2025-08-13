White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Hits in cage
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Meidroth (thumb) hit off a pitching machine prior to Tuesday's game against the Tigers, MLB.com reports.
Meidroth landed on the injured list Thursday but had been sidelined by the injury since early August. He is reportedly feeling better and has begun to ramp up his activity as a result. Meidroth is eligible to be activated Aug. 15, which looks to be a realistic possibility.
