Meidroth (thumb) hit off a pitching machine prior to Tuesday's game against the Tigers, MLB.com reports.

Meidroth landed on the injured list Thursday but had been sidelined by the injury since early August. He is reportedly feeling better and has begun to ramp up his activity as a result. Meidroth is eligible to be activated Aug. 15, which looks to be a realistic possibility.

