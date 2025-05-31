Meidroth is not in the White Sox's starting lineup against the Orioles on Saturday.
Meidroth will get a breather after starting in each of the White Sox's last 13 games, during which he slashed .315/.373/.407 with five steals, one home run and two RBI in 59 plate appearances. Vinny Capra will start at shortstop and bat ninth.
More News
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Extends hit streak to nine games•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Swats first homer•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Four-game hitting streak•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Receiving afternoon off•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Rare multi-hit game•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Back in action•