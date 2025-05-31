default-cbs-image
Meidroth is not in the White Sox's starting lineup against the Orioles on Saturday.

Meidroth will get a breather after starting in each of the White Sox's last 13 games, during which he slashed .315/.373/.407 with five steals, one home run and two RBI in 59 plate appearances. Vinny Capra will start at shortstop and bat ninth.

