White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Idle Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Meidroth (thumb) isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.
Meidroth will miss a fifth consecutive start after getting hit on his right thumb by a pitch last Wednesday, though the White Sox still don't seem to plan on putting him on the injured list. Lenyn Sosa will cover second base while Meidroth takes another day to recover.
