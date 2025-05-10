Meidroth was scratched from the lineup ahead of Friday's game against Miami due to right shoulder soreness.
The White Sox are labelling Meidroth as day-to-day, so it doesn't seem like he's at risk of missing an extended amount of time. Jacob Amaya replaced Meidroth in the lineup Friday and would be the likely choice to start at shortstop if the latter needs to sit out any more games.
More News
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Scratched from lineup Friday•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Grabbing seat Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Productive in return•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Returns from IL, batting leadoff•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Aiming for weekend return•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Placed on 10-day injured list•