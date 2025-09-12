White Sox's Chase Meidroth: On base four times
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Meidroth went 2-for-2 with two walks and a run scored Thursday against the Rays.
Meidroth extended his hitting streak to seven games with the performance, four of which have been multi-hit efforts. He's also hit well over a more extended sample. Since returning from the injured list Aug. 15, Meidroth is hitting .333 with seven RBI,11 runs scored and two stolen bases across 23 games.
More News
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Racks up four hits in win•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Back in action Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Sitting out with ankle injury•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Day-to-day with sprained ankle•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: On base three times•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Out of Tuesday's lineup•