White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Out again Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Meidroth (thumb) isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Seattle.
Despite entering Sunday's contest as a defensive replacement, Meidroth seemingly still isn't quite ready to return to the starting nine after taking a pitch off his thumb last week. Josh Rojas will pick up another start at second base as a result while Brooks Baldwin covers third.
More News
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Enters Sunday's game•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Remaining on bench Sunday•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Absent from Friday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Exits after HBP•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Career night in victory•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Struggling in July•