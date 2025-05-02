Meidroth went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs scored Thursday against the Brewers.
Meidroth was in the lineup for the first time since April 20 after being forced to the injured list with a thumb injury. He immediately slotted into the leadoff role and began the first frame with a double before coming around to score. Meidroth has split time between second base and shortstop since being promoted April 11, but he should have a near everyday role.
More News
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Returns from IL, batting leadoff•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Aiming for weekend return•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Placed on 10-day injured list•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Remains out of lineup Monday•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Enters as defensive replacement•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Scratched Sunday due to thumb issue•