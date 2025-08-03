White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Remaining on bench Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Meidroth (thumb) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
Meidroth will miss out on a third consecutive start while he continues to tend to a bruised right thumb after being hit by a pitch Wednesday. Josh Rojas will spell Meidroth at second base and will bat ninth Sunday.
