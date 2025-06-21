White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Sitting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Meidroth is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays.
Meidroth will get the day off Saturday after making three consecutive starts at shortstop. In his place, Vinny Capra will bat ninth and play shortstop.
